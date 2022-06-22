A wild bear in British Columbia ransacked a school dumpster for food
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A wild bear in British Columbia did what bears sometimes do - it ransacked a school dumpster for food. Luckily, the students had tools to fight back. A music class tried to scare the bear with noise.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT: Yeah. Go away, bear.
(CROSSTALK)
INSKEEP: When that failed, the teacher, Tristan Clausen, played his trombone.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
TRISTEN CLAUSEN: (Playing trombone).
INSKEEP: And that worked as a bear repellent. Probably the bear prefers country music. It's MORNING EDITION.