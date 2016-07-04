July 4 Is The Perfect Day To Reveal Summer-Feel 'Morning Edition' Theme

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And a few months ago, we asked you, our listeners, to have a little fun with our theme music. Many of you submitted unique compositions, variations on our standard theme. And throughout today's show, we're featuring a sampling of those submissions. Now in honor of the Fourth of July, here's a take that has a very upbeat summer feel.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: This version was created by Mike Boggs. He is a multi-instrumentalist and the core of the Washington, D.C. band We Were Pirates.

MIKE BOGGS: If you listen to the original, there's so much going on, so I immediately found the riff in my head that I thought could kind of stand alone and then just came up with a little bridge section.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: And if you listen there closely, you can hear a few subtle notes from cellist Kate Rears Burgman. Once Boggs started working on the theme, he brought it to Burgman for her thoughts.

KATE REARS BURGMAN: The moment that he pressed play, I just burst out laughing because it sounded so much like the same kind of stuff that he would normally write, but almost like I would have to stop him and say, hey, Mike, this new song that you wrote, I think you're copying this melody that BJ Leiderman actually wrote (laughter) and said, yeah, I think it's the MORNING EDITION theme song because it just sounded it could be both things at once.

Big thanks to Mike Boggs and Kate Rears Burgman of We Were Pirates.