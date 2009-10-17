Recent Highlights From 'Song Of The Day'

Every weekday, NPR Music's Song of the Day features a new piece of music — and gives users a chance to play the track, link to the artist's Web site and read about what makes each selection special.

But five songs a week can seem like a lot of music — they pile up quickly — so Guy Raz regularly brings in Song of the Day editor Stephen Thompson to showcase the latest highlights. This time around, they discussed Laurent Korcia's "Mission Impossible" (a cover of the timeless TV and movie theme, performed on a 290-year-old Stradivarius), Tim Buckley's live performance of "Troubadour" (recorded when the late icon was only 20) and Smokey Robinson's "I Want You Back" (a cover of the Jackson 5 hit, included as a secret bonus track on Robinson's newest album).

