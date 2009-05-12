The Harder They Fall: The Last Days Of Bear Stearns

Journalist Kate Kelly is a staff reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

In May, 2008, she attracted international attention for her three-part series of articles on the investment giant Bear Stearns, which ran on the front pages of The Wall Street Journal.

One of the oldest and toughest investment banks on Wall Street, Bear Stearns survived the Great Depression and the dot-com bubble, but was the first to go down in America's financial meltdown.

Expanding on her acclaimed series of articles, Kate Kelly discusses her first book Street Fighters: The Last 72 Hours of Bear Stearns, the Toughest Firm on Wall Street on Fresh Air.

Fresh Air guest host Dave Davies conducts this interview.

