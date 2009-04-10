Ian McLagan And The 'Faces' Of Rock And Roll

British rocker Ian McLagan began playing the keyboard for bands in the mid-1960s. He played in several unsuccessful groups before joining The Small Faces and later The Faces.

Over the course of his career, McLagan played with such artists as Rod Stewart, Bonnie Raitt, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan. In 2000, McLagan published his autobiography called All the Rage: A Riotous Romp Through Rock & Roll History.

McLagan talks with Dave Davies about his solo career, his interest in snooker and skittle and how a broken-down van led to his involvement with The Small Faces.

This interview originally aired Aug. 16, 2004.

