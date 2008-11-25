© 2021
Will Obama Bring Change To Afghanistan, Pakistan?

Published November 25, 2008 at 9:16 AM CST

Pakistani journalist Ahmed Rashid discusses the Bush Administration's policies concerning Afghanistan and Pakistan and speculates about the changes President-elect Barack Obama may bring to the area.

Rashid is based in Lahore, Pakistan, where he writes for a host of international publications, including The Washington Post, The International Herald Tribune and London's Daily Telegraph. His latest book, Descent Into Chaos, details the Bush Administration's nation-building efforts in central Asia.

