McCain Comes from Long Line of Military Service

Sen. John McCain, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee comes from a decorated Navy family.

Liane Hansen speaks to McCain biographer Robert Timberg about the McCain family's military legacy. Timberg's biography is called, John McCain: An American Odyssey.

Timberg himself graduated from the Naval Academy in 1964 and served as a Marine in Vietnam. We caught up with him on the grounds of the Naval Academy in Annapolis, on a bench overlooking the Naval Academy Cemetery.

