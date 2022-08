Writer Peter Hessler spent two years teaching English to young men and women who wanted to be teachers in rural schools. Some of his students at Fuling Teachers College are featured in his new book, Oracle Bones: A Journey Between China's Past and Present. He reads an excerpt from the book about one particularly memorable future teacher, and the English name he chose for himself.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.