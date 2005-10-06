© 2021
Suketu Mehta's 'Maximum' Bombay

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published October 6, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Suketu Mehta's book, Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found, is now out in paperback. It's an exploration of Mehta's hometown.

He returned to his birthplace after a 21-year absence, and his book is an exploration of what he calls the city of the future. Bombay is the world's largest city.

Mehta's work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Harper's, Conde Nast Traveler and The Village Voice. He also co-wrote a Bollywood movie, Mission Kashmir.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
