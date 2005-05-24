© 2021
Civil Surgery: 'Bleeding Blue and Gray'

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published May 24, 2005 at 11:00 PM CDT

Surgeon and medical historian Ira Rutkow's new book is Bleeding Blue and Gray: Civil War Surgery and the Evolution of American Medicine.

In Blue and Gray, Rutkow draws on his own expertise -- and exhaustive research -- to reveal how American medicine was changed by the war. From legendary battles to lesser-known political infighting, the events that shaped soldiers' lives are explored.

Rutkow is also the author of Surgery: An Illustrated History, which was a New York Times Notable Book of the Year; he is a clinical professor of surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.

